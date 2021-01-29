CNB Bank Purchases 16,790 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CNB Bank grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 149.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CNB Bank owned 1.75% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. 4,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.39 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92.

