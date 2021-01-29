CNB Bank Raises Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 225.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,625. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

