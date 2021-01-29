CNB Bank Sells 691 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 0.9% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 204.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 132.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $181.06. The stock had a trading volume of 82,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,808. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

