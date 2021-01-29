Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the December 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.
Shares of CHEOF stock remained flat at $$151.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.27. Cochlear has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $162.50.
Cochlear Company Profile
