Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the December 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.

Shares of CHEOF stock remained flat at $$151.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.27. Cochlear has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $162.50.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.