Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.
NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.
In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $305,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,021,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $279,167,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
