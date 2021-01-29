Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $305,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,021,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $279,167,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

