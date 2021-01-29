Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Up 728.1% in January

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a growth of 728.1% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,411,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 321,131 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 99,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RQI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 6,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,968. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

