CoinDeal Token Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $387,807.57 and $2,024.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00124201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00260743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00064985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00309239 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.