CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Achieves $198,838.83

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $198,838.83 and approximately $87,166.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00065860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00828582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.87 or 0.04043272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017079 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (COFI) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

