CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.83 million and $2,098.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.00871797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.79 or 0.04196150 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017750 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

