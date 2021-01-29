Color Platform One Day Volume Reaches $116.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $116.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,834.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.74 or 0.01176241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.55 or 0.00495344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038969 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002185 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.