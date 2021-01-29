ColossusXT Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $80.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,644,402,614 coins and its circulating supply is 12,603,360,787 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

