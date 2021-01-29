Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) vs. Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Financial Contrast

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broadway Financial and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -0.69% -0.26% -0.03% Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and Columbia Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $17.90 million 3.27 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.04 $54.72 million $0.48 32.71

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadway Financial and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.01%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

