Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 413.6% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STK. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

NYSE STK opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

