Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $987.98 million, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $44.23.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

