Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. 3,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

