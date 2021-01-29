Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Comcast has increased its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
Comcast stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
