Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Comcast has increased its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.