Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

