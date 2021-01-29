Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,167,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 113,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

