Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.88

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.88 and traded as high as $8.22. Cominar REIT shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 662,190 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 63,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$499,554.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,436,000 shares in the company, valued at C$160,013,880.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

