Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) Shares Up 886.8%

Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) shares shot up 886.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.

Comjoyful International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KJFI)

Comjoyful International Company operates and manages healthcare clubs in China. Its clubs provide traditional physiotherapy services and other relaxing treatments, such as foot massage, body massage, spa, moxibustion, and other relaxing treatments that are based on the Chinese traditional reflexology system.

