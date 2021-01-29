Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells $553,424.64 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $553,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,094,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

