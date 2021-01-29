Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.17

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $8.65. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 150,316 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $274.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 51,683 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

