Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €4.60 by UBS Group

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been given a €4.60 ($5.41) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.31 ($6.24).

Shares of ETR CBK traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €5.75 ($6.77). 14,705,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank AG has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of -29.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.86.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

