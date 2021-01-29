Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.37 and last traded at $68.15. 6,682,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 4,458,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,666,000 after buying an additional 1,395,557 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,013,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,649,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,961,000 after acquiring an additional 746,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,722,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,632,000 after acquiring an additional 481,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,481,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 277,428 shares during the last quarter.

