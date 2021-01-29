Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $4.64 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 204,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

