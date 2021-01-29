Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $6.51 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

