Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.64

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 223862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

A number of research firms have commented on MGDDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. AlphaValue raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

