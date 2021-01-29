Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares were down 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 4,199,511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,001,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

