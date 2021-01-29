Comparing Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) & Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.74, meaning that its share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Frank’s International and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frank’s International -72.93% -10.38% -8.48% Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Frank’s International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Frank’s International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frank’s International and Nine Energy Service’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frank’s International $579.92 million 1.11 -$235.33 million ($0.33) -8.64 Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.10 -$217.75 million $0.32 8.41

Nine Energy Service has higher revenue and earnings than Frank’s International. Frank’s International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Frank’s International and Nine Energy Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frank’s International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nine Energy Service 1 8 0 0 1.89

Frank’s International presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.82%. Nine Energy Service has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than Frank’s International.

Summary

Nine Energy Service beats Frank’s International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment. The company provides tubular running services; and specialized equipment, services, and products utilized in the construction, completion, and abandonment of the wellbore in onshore and offshore environments. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank's International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.