Comparing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Match Group and KM Wedding Events Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $128.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.48%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and KM Wedding Events Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 7.82 $431.13 million $4.53 30.87 KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than KM Wedding Events Management.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and KM Wedding Events Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats KM Wedding Events Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

KM Wedding Events Management Company Profile

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc., a development stage company, operates in the wedding services industry in the United States and India. The company provides matrimonial services, such as matchmaking and partner identification services through various delivery channels comprising print and visual media, Website, physical centers, and events; and wedding hall leasing services, as well as wedding catering and event management services. It also offers its services under the Kalyanamalai brand name. The company serves Indian high-income group, higher middle-income group, and other affluent individuals. KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Dublin, California.

