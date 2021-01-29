Comparing (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Six Flags Entertainment and (RSI), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 7 7 0 2.50 (RSI) 0 1 3 0 2.75

Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.35%. (RSI) has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.48%. Given (RSI)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe (RSI) is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of (RSI) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and (RSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -68.52% N/A -11.82% (RSI) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and (RSI)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 2.02 $179.07 million $2.24 15.76 (RSI) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than (RSI).

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

(RSI) Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

