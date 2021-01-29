Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Compound has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $426.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $287.09 or 0.00824138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,577,060 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

