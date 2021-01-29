Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of COP opened at €80.85 ($95.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €76.55. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a 52-week high of €85.40 ($100.47).

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

