Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Down 73.8% in January

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the December 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CHCI opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 125.81%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

