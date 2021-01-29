Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 65.5% in January

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,464. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

