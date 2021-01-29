Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 65.5% in January

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,464. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.89.
About Concord Medical Services
