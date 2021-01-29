Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires New Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 276,662 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.47% of PGT Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

PGTI opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

