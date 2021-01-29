Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires Shares of 54,048 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.19% of CONMED at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,254,000 after buying an additional 101,565 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $87,807,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in CONMED by 31.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 342,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONMED by 195.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 221,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD opened at $113.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,846.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $121.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

