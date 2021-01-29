Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.12% of Clarus worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clarus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.15 million, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

