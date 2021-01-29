Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $123,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $198.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.63.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

