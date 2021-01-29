Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,867 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,786,000 after buying an additional 107,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after acquiring an additional 159,898 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.94. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

