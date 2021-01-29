Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 23,675 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 63.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2,645.9% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 677,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 652,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 375,845 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $12,207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $5,618,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POR opened at $42.19 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on POR shares. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

