Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 3,418 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Brooks Automation worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $86.05.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

