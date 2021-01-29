Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 35,200 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.35% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 260,637 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 537.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 202,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,330 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 160,577 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 740,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $410,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at $21,781,086.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,250 shares of company stock worth $2,089,343 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLWS stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

