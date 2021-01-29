Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.53% of HomeStreet worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,007 shares of company stock worth $129,991 over the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.