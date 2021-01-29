Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,114,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $355.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.43.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

