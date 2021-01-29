Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.17% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

