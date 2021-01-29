Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Mercury Systems worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MRCY stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at $20,638,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

