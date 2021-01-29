Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $110.65 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

