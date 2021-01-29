Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.90 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

