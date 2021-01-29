Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.72 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,890 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,982 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $19,997,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 398.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 429,867 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,079.4% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 426,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 390,539 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after purchasing an additional 380,635 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

DAR opened at $64.15 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,446,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

